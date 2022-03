Senator Graham to meet with President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Senator Lindsey Graham is set to meet with President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Tuesday afternoon. Graham sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will vote on Judge Jackson’s nomination.

A simple majority in their chamber would make her the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

