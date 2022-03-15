Spencer Rattler makes Gamecock debut as spring practice opens

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks took to the field for the first time in 2022. All eyes were on South Carolina’s new quarterback.

Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler made headlines when announcing he would take his talents to Columbia this offseason, and Gamecock fans have eagerly awaited their first look at their new QB1 for the upcoming season.

Gamecocks opened up their first of 15 spring practices Tuesday morning with plenty of energy for a team looking to build off a 7-6 season and first bowl win in three years. Rattler looked very sharp taking the majority of the first-team reps on offense, showing good mobility out of the pocket and connecting on a few throws on the run.

South Carolina will hold 14 more spring practices before concluding the spring session with the Garnet and Black game on Saturday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium.