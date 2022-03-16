Two days after firing, Frank Martin has a new (temporary) gig

Frank Martin wasn’t out of work for long.

Two days after his firing at South Carolina, the former Gamecock basketball coach landed a new gig. This time, on TV.

Martin will be a studio analyst for coverage of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. He’ll be on air Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18.

His mentor, Bob Huggins, currently the West Virginia head coach, will be an analyst on Saturday and Sunday.

Martin was fired by South Carolina Monday after 10 seasons with the Gamecocks.