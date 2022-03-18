LCSD hosts trailer stamping event in hopes of deterring future thefts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s hard to claim something is stolen if it’s not identifiable. That’s why the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department bought a new piece of equipment. It’s a program between the department, a local resident, the National Crime Investigation Bureau and a police department.

Friday, the newly purchased engraving machine was in Pelion to stamp an identifying number onto trailers.

Sheriff Jay Koon says trailers are one of the most commonly stolen pieces of property in the county. He says he hopes that trailers in the county having identifying numbers will deter criminals from stealing them.

Dozens of cars showed up at the Pelion airport this morning to get trailers engraved. The sheriff says the department hopes to use the engraving machine at more events across the county in the future.