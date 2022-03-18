Local Living: James Taylor coming to CLA, St. Pat’s in Five Points returns this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– He’s seen fire and he’s seen rain, and now you have a chance to see James Taylor right here in Columbia. Colonial Life Arena announced the legendary singer songwriter and his All-Star Band will perform June 21. Tickets go on sale March 25.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– St. Pat’s in Five Points is back after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s St. Pat’s in Five Points kicks off early this morning with the ‘Get to the Green’ 5K, 10K and 1 mile family fun run. ABC Columbia’s own Curtis Wilson will host the St. Pat’s Parade starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance online or $25 at the gates.

Organizers say the Grammy winning artists ‘Blues Traveler’ and TikTok hit “Surfaces” will co-headline the event. There will also be a stage dedicated to highlighting 40 years of local bands. It will feature Columbia talent from the last few decades.

“We are super excited to announce our co-headliners for the 40th Anniversary of St. Pat’s! Blues Traveler will really appeal to those who would have attended college back in the ‘90s and early ‘00s garnering an older crowd that may come back to St. Pat’s after many years away while Surfaces connects with today’s college students and those who are college-bound,” says Katy Renfroe, Association Manager of the Five Points Association.

According to officials with the Five Points Association, the following artists are set to hit the stage when the festival returns:

Fox 102.3 & Alt 99.7 Greene and Harden Stage

Blues Traveler – Co-Headliner

Big Something

Villanova

George Fetner and the Strays

The Stews

WXRY Discovery Harden & Blossom Stage

Surfaces – Co-Headliner

The Nude Party

The 502s

The Lottery Winners

Stranger Company

94.3 The Dude Saluda and Devine Stage

Lainey Wilson

Corey Smith

The Vegabonds

Yesterday’s Wine

Ashley Wright and the Vance Gap Ramblers

Home Team BBQ Stage

Sourwood Honey

Jake Duby

The Ramblers

Danielle Howle and The Tantrums

The Soul Mites

Little Bird

Fountain Stage

DJ Prince Ice

FatRat Da Czar – Festival Host

“In honor of our fortieth anniversary, we also wanted to highlight forty years of local bands, so we dedicated one of our four stages – Home Team BBQ’s stage – to host a myriad of Columbia’s finest talents over the past few decades. We asked several of these artists to get back together just for our event, and they were as excited as we were to do it,” states Renfroe. “We are also elated to bring in two of Columbia’s most iconic artists when it comes to hip-hop and R&B with DJ Prince Ice and FatRat Da Czar.”

You can find more information at stpatscolumbia.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This year’s Oscars ceremony airs right here on ABC Columbia Sunday, March 27. Matt Perron is reviewing each best picture nominee. Today’s film is a new take on a classic musical in “West Side Story.”