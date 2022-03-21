Congressman Clyburn seeking 16th term representing SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Congressman Jim Clyburn says he’s ready to continue representing South Carolina’s 6th congressional district. The House Majority Whip officially filed for re-election in downtown Columbia today.

This would be Clyburn’s 16th term if re-elected. The Sumter native has served as the U.S representative for South Carolina’s sixth congressional district for the past nearly two decades, since 1993.

Congressman Clyburn says he’s seeking re-election to continue his work to ensure America’s greatness is accessible and affordable for all.

Clyburn has been the third-ranking House Democrat, behind Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer, since 2007.