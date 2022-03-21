Consumer News: Midlands gas prices see some relief, when is the right time to buy a home amidst rising inflation

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pumps are seeing some relief in the Midlands. GasBuddy says prices are down nearly 22 cents in the past week, but that also means they’re still up from just a month ago. The average price for a gallon of gas now at $3.89 in Columbia. On March 21, 2020, just 10 days after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, gas prices were $1.72. The national average for gas now sits at $4.24, the first time in 12 weeks GasBuddy says the national average price of gas has fallen.

ABC NEWS– If you’re in the market for a new home, join the club. That means you’re also probably tracking mortgage rates, which are only rising, but when is the best time to buy when we’re still in the climate of rising inflation and interest rates? ABC’s Deirdre Bolton takes a look at the numbers, and has some answers.