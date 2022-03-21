Dawn Staley named finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley is one of four finalists for the 2022 Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. The 2020 winner of this award, Staley is making her fifth appearance as a finalist for the award.

Staley is coming off a weekend in which she led the Gamecocks to their eighth-straight NCAA Sweet 16 appearance and the program’s ninth in its 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament under her guidance. The 2022 SEC Coach of the Year led the Gamecocks to their sixth SEC Regular-Season Championship in the last nine seasons and the second in the last three seasons. The Gamecocks’ 31-2 record includes a national-best 11 wins over top-25 opponents and a 15-1 mark in SEC action.

In last weekend’s NCAA Tournament games, South Carolina put on an historic defensive performance, setting NCAA Tournament first- and second-round records for fewest points allowed in a single game (21 vs. Howard, 3/18/22), in a half (4 vs. Howard, 1st, 3/18/22) and in the first two rounds combined (54).

Fans can support their favorite finalist by visiting visiting naismithtrophy.com/vote between Tue., March 22 and Tue., March 29, to cast their ballots; the fan vote will account for five percent of the overall final vote. Fans may also vote by visiting the @MarchMadnessWBB Twitter page between March 22-29 to vote for their favorite men’s and women’s coach. The 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy for Women’s Coach of the Year will be awarded Wednesday, March 30, during the Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis.

No. 1/1 South Carolina advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 and will play the winner or tonight’s Arizona/North Carolina game on Fri., March 25, in Greensboro, N.C.

2022 Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Finalists

Wes Moore, NC State

Kim Mulkey, LSU

Dawn Staley , South Carolina

Tara VanDerveer, Stanford