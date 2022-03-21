Kershaw County Coroner: Driver dies after vehicle goes off side of I-20, flips

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kershaw County Coroner David West released the name of a man killed in a single vehicle accident on I-20 West near mile marker 88. Authorities say the accident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The coroner says the victim was 31-year-old Javier Penaloza.

Officials say the driver was going west when he went off the side of the road, and his vehicle began to flip. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to officials.