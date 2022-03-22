Boston a finalist for the Naismith Trophy

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For the second time in as many seasons, South Carolina junior forward Aliyah Boston is one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. She is the only player in the country to be a finalist for the organization’s Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards this season, a feat she accomplished last season as well.

The 2022 SEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year, Boston has been consistently dominant all season, leading the nation with 27 double-doubles, including her current NCAA-leading and SEC record-setting streak of 26 in a row. In addition to her 16.4 points per game, she is fifth in the nation in rebounds per game (12.1) – 21st in offensive boards (3.8) and seventh in defensive boards (8.3). Her 2.58 blocks per game are 10th-best in the nation as well. In 11 games against ranked opponents, all of her averages go up – 17.5 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks.

Boston’s 14.8 win shares, according to HerHoopStats.com, leads the nation, and her player efficiency rating (44.1) is second in the country and markedly outpaces her fellow finalists with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark the next closest in 15th place at 36.5.

Already this season, Boston was named National Player of the Year by The Athletic and was a unanimous First-Team All-America selection by the Associated Press. In recognition of her balanced excellence on the court and in the classroom, she was also the CoSIDA Women’s Basketball Academic All-America of the Year for the second time in as many seasons.