Gamecocks walked off by The Citadel on Tuesday night
CHARLESTON – The Citadel scored two runs in the ninth to walk off the University of South Carolina baseball team, 4-3, Tuesday night (March 22) at Joe Riley Park.
Carolina took a 3-2 lead heading to the bottom of the ninth but Michael Braswell walked the first two hitters. After a balk moved the runners up 90 feet and an intentional walk, back-to-back hits by Travis Lott and Crosby Jones gave the Bulldogs the walkoff win.
The Gamecocks scored runs in each of the first two innings on a Carson Hornung RBI single in the first and Colin Burgess’ first home run of the season in the second. Carolina scored its third run on a strikeout-passed ball in the sixth.
Hornung had two hits and an RBI to lead the Carolina offense. Aidan Hunter pitched five innings, allowing just three hits and a run with a strikeout. Cade Austin pitched two innings of hitless relief, striking out a batter.
POSTGAME NOTES
- Hunter pitched a career high five innings in tonight’s game.
- Austin has pitched 5.1 innings of hitless relief in the last two games.
- The two teams combined to leave 16 runners on base.
- Burgess now has five career home runs as a Gamecock.
UP NEXT
Carolina hosts No. 4 Vanderbilt for a three-game series starting Thursday night (March 24) at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.