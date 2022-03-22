Gamecocks walked off by The Citadel on Tuesday night

CHARLESTON – The Citadel scored two runs in the ninth to walk off the University of South Carolina baseball team, 4-3, Tuesday night (March 22) at Joe Riley Park.

Carolina took a 3-2 lead heading to the bottom of the ninth but Michael Braswell walked the first two hitters. After a balk moved the runners up 90 feet and an intentional walk, back-to-back hits by Travis Lott and Crosby Jones gave the Bulldogs the walkoff win.

The Gamecocks scored runs in each of the first two innings on a Carson Hornung RBI single in the first and Colin Burgess’ first home run of the season in the second. Carolina scored its third run on a strikeout-passed ball in the sixth.

Hornung had two hits and an RBI to lead the Carolina offense. Aidan Hunter pitched five innings, allowing just three hits and a run with a strikeout. Cade Austin pitched two innings of hitless relief, striking out a batter.

POSTGAME NOTES

Hunter pitched a career high five innings in tonight’s game.

Austin has pitched 5.1 innings of hitless relief in the last two games.

The two teams combined to leave 16 runners on base.

Burgess now has five career home runs as a Gamecock.

UP NEXT

Carolina hosts No. 4 Vanderbilt for a three-game series starting Thursday night (March 24) at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.