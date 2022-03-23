Coroner identifies body in homicide case on Cool Shade Drive
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified a homicide victim, who was found on Monday.
Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victim as Trevis Finch, 47, of Eastover.
Richland County deputies say they found him with a gunshot wound to his upper body at a home on Cool Shade Drive.
This incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
You could receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.