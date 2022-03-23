European Association of Zoos and Aquaria raises money for Ukrainian zoos impacted by Russian invasion

CNN– The European Association of Zoos and Aquaria says it has raised more than 500,000 euros to help operations at Ukrainian zoos impacted by Russia’s invasion.

The donations come after local Ukrainian zoos posted online pleas for help. Last week, the director of the Mykolaiv Zoo, Volodymyr Topchiy, appealed for help on Facebook, asking supporters to buy e-tickets online. He also decided to stay on site to help the stressed animals.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted Friday that the zoo had been bombed since the beginning of the war and its staff evacuated, some of whom went to fight the invasion.