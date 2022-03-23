Gamecock guard enters transfer portal

The first Gamecock basketball player to enter the transfer portal since Frank Martin’s firing is Erik Stevenson.

According to USC, Stevenson entered his name into the portal, but a spokesperson said Wednesday night, “It doesn’t necessarily mean he’s leaving, though now, he can talk to other schools and explore his options.”

Stevenson is a two-time transfer from Wichita State and Washington. He started all 31 games for the Gamecocks, the only player to do that this season.

Stevenson finished the year with more than 11 points per game (second on the team), and he put in 60 3-pointers, the most by a Gamecock this season.

The news comes 10 days after Frank Martin’s firing.