Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival kicks off in Hopkins next month!

HOPKINS, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for a mouth watering event next month as the Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival kicks off April 30!

The festival starts April 30 at Hopkins Park on 6940 Lower Richland Boulevard, with the parade beginning at 11 a.m.

Curtis spoke with the festival’s CEO Alethia Jackson about what you can expect at this year’s festival.

You and the family can enjoy some sweet potato pies and ice cream, along with live music, fun activities for the kids and so much more!

For more information, visit the festival’s website.