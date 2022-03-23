SCHP: Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Lexington County Tuesday night.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the pedestrian as 24-year-old Solomon Emmanuel Gilmore, of Charlotte. Officials say he was walking in the roadway after his vehicle broke down around mile marker 41 on I-20 West. Just before 11:30 p.m., investigators say Gilmore was struck by a 2004 Honda Accord at the exit 39 on-ramp.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was not injured and notified authorities while remaining on the scene.