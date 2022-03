Gas prices in SC slowly falling

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump are slowly falling. In the Columbia area, drivers are paying an average $3.92 per gallon. That’s down from $4 a gallon last week. Currently the average price for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State sits at $3.95.

After hitting a record high $4.33 a gallon back on March 11, AAA says the national average has fallen to $4.24.