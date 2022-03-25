Allen announces 2022 football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Fourth year head coach Teddy Keaton and the Allen football team will look to build upon a strong 2021 campaign as the Yellow Jackets are slated to play 10 games in their second season as an NCAA institution during the 2022 slate.

Allen will welcome conference opponents Central State, Clark Atlanta and Benedict along with non-conference foes Newberry, Johnson C. Smith and Bluefield State. The Yellow Jackets four road games will be at Fort Valley State, Tuskegee, Kentucky State and Edward Waters.

AU will officially take the field on Sept. 3 when it hosts Newberry. A week later, the Yellow Jackets will stay home to face Johnson C. Smith, before traveling to square off with consecutive SIAC opponents in Fort Valley State (Sept. 17) and Tuskegee (Sept. 24). Allen will then return home to face Central State (Oct. 1) and Clark Atlanta (Oct. 8). After traveling to Kentucky State for a road contest against the Thorobreds on Oct. 15, the team will host Bluefield State (Oct. 22) for its annual homecoming game, followed by hometown foe Benedict (Nov. 5). The Yellow Jackets will then travel to the sunshine state to square off with Edward Waters to close the 2022 campaign. Last season, Allen accumulated a 4-5 mark, including victories over Johnson C. Smith and Livingstone. The win over JCSU marked its first as a provisional member of the NCAA. Photo courtesy: Allen University