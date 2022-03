A look at the up and down prices at the pump in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump are up and down in the Midlands.

According to Gas Buddy, in Columbia and surrounding counties, drivers are paying an average $3.86 a gallon. That is up from earlier in the week, but still nearly seven cents lower than a week ago.

After hitting a record high $4.33 a gallon back on March 11, the National average has fallen to $4.28 a gallon.