Gamecocks’ leading scorer enters transfer portal

Just one day after new Gamecock men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris was introduced at South Carolina, the team’s leading scorer announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Guard Jermaine Couisnard, a three-year player for the Gamecocks who averaged 12.0 points per game, intends to transfer. He posted the news on his instagram page Friday afternoon.

“After deep consideration and consulting with my family, I’ve decided my time as a current basketball player for South Carolina has come to an end,” Couisnard posted.

Couisnard was was a freshman All-SEC selection after sitting out his first season at South Carolina.

He becomes the second Gamecock to enter the transfer portal this week, joining Erik Stevenson.