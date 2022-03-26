Former Police Chief Randall Scott found dead

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland Co. Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday evening that former Police Chief Randall Scott,53, has died.

Officials say Scott’s body was found in his home around 9:30am Saturday.

According to the coroner, foul play is not suspected.

Scott served as chief of police in Columbia from 2010 to 2013.

He also worked as a deputy with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

More recently Scott had found himself on the wrong side of law enforcement following an arrest and conviction on drug and weapons charges.