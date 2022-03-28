Gamecock freshman enters transfer portal

One of Carolina’s most promising young stars is entering his name into the transfer portal, two weeks after the firing of Frank Martin.

Freshman guard Devin Carter is the fifth Gamecock to put his name into the portal since the hiring of new basketball coach Lamont Paris. He joins Erik Stevenson, Jermaine Couisnard, Ta’Quan Woodley and Wildens Leveque.

Carter averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season. He scored in double figures seven times in league play with a pair of 20-point games. Carter recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 77-74 OT win at Ole Miss on Feb. 15. It was the team’s third win ever in Oxford.

The first-year guard was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team this season.