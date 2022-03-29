One dead in Columbia apartment shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Richland County sheriff’s department is investigating a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex.

Investigators say they responded to the Park apartments on Longcreek Dr. just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Deputies say that’s where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.