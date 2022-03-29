SLED announces arrest in connection with 2020 police car arson case

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says agents arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with a 2020 arson investigation. Authorities say Roland Becker is accused of deliberately setting a Town of Pine Ridge police car on fire. Investigators say the incident occurred on July 31, 2020 at the Town of Pine Ridge Police Department in Lexington County.

SLED says a tip submitted to Crimestoppers led to the arrest. Investigators say Becker admitted to setting the fire in an interview with SLED.