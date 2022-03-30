CDC: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster effective at preventing hospitalizations

CNN– A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the booster shot from Johnson & Johnson is effective at preventing hospitalizations. The agency previously advised people who received a J&J vaccine to get an mRNA booster from Pfizer or Moderna.

The new study shows people who followed that advice saw 78% efficacy against being hospitalized. People who got a J&J booster saw a 67% efficacy, a difference the study says is not statistically significant. The best protection comes from three mRNA shots, at 90%.