Senator Graham says he will vote against the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

CNN– Thursday morning, Senator Lindsey Graham announce he will oppose and vote against the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Graham called Jackson a “person of exceptionally good character,” but he does not believe in her judicial philosophy, mentioning her sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases.

Graham’s opposition doesn’t endanger the nomination. Confirmation by the full Senate could happen as soon as next week.