Boston awarded Ann Meyers Drysdale honors from USBWA

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. – The United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) awarded its annual player of the year honor – the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award – to South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston on Friday afternoon. It is the junior’s fourth national player of the year honor this week.

Boston is the second Gamecock in program history to win the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the ninth player from the SEC to take it home in the award’s 35-year history. On Thursday, Boston won the Wade Trophy and AP Player of the Year and on Monday she was awarded the Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Entering the Final Four matchup with Louisville on April 1, Boston already has single-season career highs in points, rebounds and steals. The junior carried a double-double streak of 27 games during the season, which shattered the SEC record and included a double-double in ten of the team’s 12 wins over nationally ranked opponents. Offensively, Boston is shooting 54.2 percent from the field – best in the SEC – and averages 16.8 points per game. Defensively, Boston collected her third consecutive SEC Defensive Player of the Year award and ranks in the top-10 nationally for blocked shots (87; 9th), defensive rebounds per game (8.3; 7th) and total rebounds per game (12.2; 5th). She anchors a team defense for South Carolina that leads the nation in field goal percentage defense, blocked shots and rebound margin.

South Carolina faces Louisville in its Final Four matchup on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.