SCSO looking for man wanted for multiple warrants

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for a man wanted for multiple warrants including criminal domestic violence high and aggravated, burglary second degree and malicious injury to property.

Authorities say the warrants for 25-year-old Jerry Wilson Jr. stem from an incident where he is accused of forcing his way into a residence, destroying multiple items in the home and threatening to kill the victim. During a second incident, investigators say Wilson is accused of presenting a firearm and threatening to shoot the victim.

Deputies describe Wilson as 5’10” tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you see him, call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.