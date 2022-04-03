Boston Claims Third-Straight Lisa Leslie Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For the third time in as many seasons, South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston claimed the Lisa Leslie Award, the WBCA and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced today. In its fifth season, the annual award recognizes the top center in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A Gamecock has won the award in four of its five seasons as A’ja Wilson earned the award in its inaugural season (2018).

The consensus National Player of the Year, Boston has dominated the paint all season as her 28 double-doubles included an SEC-record 27-game streak, highlighted by 10 games against nationally ranked opponents. Her career-best season averages of 17.0 points and 12.4 rebounds tell only half the story for the 2022 SEC Player of the Year and three-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Ranked 14th in the nation in blocks per game (2.5) and with a career-high 45 steals – best on the team – the agile 6-foot-5 forward is an impact player on both ends of the floor, helping her capture Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honors as well.

Boston is the only player in the country ranked in the top 20 of both offensive and defensive win shares. Shooting an SEC-best 54.5 percent from the field, she has nine 20-point games this season, including four against top-25 opponents. In 13 games against ranked teams this season, Boston averages 18.7 points and 13.8 rebounds.

The No. 1/1 Gamecocks are set to play for their second NCAA National Championship tonight, facing #5/6 UConn at 8 p.m. ET at the Target enter in Minneapolis on ESPN.

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for the most up-to-date information on the women’s basketball season.