Coca-Cola introducing new flavor designed to taste like pixels

CNN– There’s another new flavor of Coca-Cola! It’s dubbed Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, and it’s supposed to taste like pixels. The company says it makes the intangible taste of a pixel tangible, featuring bright elements up front and a refreshing finish.

Just last month, the company announced a limited edition flavor called Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with flavor “inspired by space.”

U.S. customers can buy “Byte” online starting May 2. It’s available only in a two-pack, and it will set you back around $15.