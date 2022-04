Columbia mayor congratulates the Gamecocks on their NCAA title win

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann is sending his congratulations to the Gamecocks on their second national championship win. He says we need to have a parade to celebrate the huge accomplishment.

The mayor was on hand today for a separate ribbon cutting ceremony in the city, but when asked about the Gamecocks victory, Rickenmann said it was rightfully deserved.