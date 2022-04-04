Darius Rucker wants to put on free concert to celebrate the Gamecocks’ national championship win
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– University of South Carolina alumni and Grammy winning artist Darius Rucker may give the Gamecocks a special concert for their big win! On Friday, Rucker tweeted that if the Gamecocks win the championship, he will give a free show at a party on the historic Horseshoe.
Coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks won their second NCAA Championship Sunday, holding up their end of the deal. The Hootie and the Blowfish lead singer has not given a date for the free concert yet.