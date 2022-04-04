Darius Rucker wants to put on free concert to celebrate the Gamecocks’ national championship win

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– University of South Carolina alumni and Grammy winning artist Darius Rucker may give the Gamecocks a special concert for their big win! On Friday, Rucker tweeted that if the Gamecocks win the championship, he will give a free show at a party on the historic Horseshoe.

Yeeeessssssss!!!!! Let’s go @GamecockWBB and @dawnstaley !! We got POY and COY. One more win and unsay we have a party on the Horseshoe. Free show for the Natty. What say u Gamecocks?!?!?!?! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 2, 2022

Coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks won their second NCAA Championship Sunday, holding up their end of the deal. The Hootie and the Blowfish lead singer has not given a date for the free concert yet.