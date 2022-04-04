Four new pickleball courts added to Southeast Park in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to play ball, pickleball that is. The City of Columbia and the Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony today at Southeast Park to show off the addition of four new pickleball courts. The new pickleball courts were adjustments made to the current two tennis courts at the park.

City leaders tell us the new courts will expand the parks’ activity potential for city residents.

There were an additional two pickleball courts added at the Woodland Park on Olde Knight Parkway.