Local Living: Soiree on State returns to Cayce, “Spring Fair Food Drive-Through” coming back to the State Fairgrounds and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Cayce’s Soiree on State is returning next month! On Saturday April 23, the family can enjoy live music, get their faces painted, play in bounce houses and explore dozens of food and art vendors. Soiree on State will be from 2-8 p.m. along State Street, from Poplar Avenue to Railroad Street. Interested vendors can apply now on the City of Cayce’s website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for some fair food! Back by popular demand, the South Carolina State Fair is hosting a “Spring Fair Food Drive-Through.” You’ll have to wait a little longer because it’s not until April 19-24. You’ll have from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. every day to get your corndogs, fried tasty treats and turkey legs!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This weekend’s newest big movie “Morbius” may not have gotten the best reviews, but that didn’t stop the box office from from rolling in nearly $85 million globally. ABC Columbia’s Matt Perron joins us for his take in this Monday Movie Review.