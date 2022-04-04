SC Pro-Truth Coalition speaks out against bill they say censors the teaching of truthful history

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Pro-Truth Coalition spoke out at the African American History Monument on the State House grounds this weekend. The coalition says they feel members of the state House of Representatives have fast-tracked a new committee bill that would censor the teaching of truthful history in South Carolina classrooms, without giving the public or any African American subcommittee members an opportunity to weigh in.

The coalition says if passed, the bill would force educators to have neutral conversations about historic atrocities. They say teachers should not be expected to remain neutral on conversations about slavery, the holocaust or the genocide of indigenous people.