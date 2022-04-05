City officials warn Columbia residents to avoid flood-prone streets amid heavy rain
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With storms making their way across the Midlands causing possible flood warnings, its important for drivers to look out for flooding and avoid driving into standing water. If you do encounter a flooded street or intersection, officials say do not try to drive through it because it may be deeper than it looks. Instead, turn around, don’t drown.
City officials urge drivers to stay away from the following streets and intersections as they are known to flood.
- Main and Whaley
- Gervais and Laurens
- Blossom and Henderson
- Blossom and Saluda
- Harden and Santee
- Monroe and Maple
- Two Notch and Read
- Wheat and Amherst
- Adger and Devine
- Wheat and Sumter
- Wheat and Pickens
- Heyward and Ravenel
- Pickens between Wheat and Green
- Barnwell and Pendleton
- Harden and Read
- Harden and Calhoun
- Franklin and Marion
- Franklin and Sumter
- Columbia College and N. Main
- Bull and Laurel
Officials stress that the streets listed are known to be prone to flooding, but other roads may become flooded depending on storm conditions.
If you come across a flooded street, turn around and do not attempt to drive through it. Authorities say it takes only 12 inches on water to carry away a small car.
If you see a blocked storm drain, contact the Public Works Street Division at 545-3780 during regular business hours and Customer Care at 545-3300 after 5 p.m. and on weekends.