“Next goal is to get another one”: Dustin Johnson preps for 2022 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Every putt for Dustin Johnson as a kid was on the 18th green at Augusta National to win the Masters.

The Irmo native had to wait 13 years as a pro, but finally captured that elusive green jacket in Nov. 2020. Now, when he returns to Augusta National, he does so as a champion.

The win allowed Johnson to alleviate some of the internal pressure he put on himself to capture a Master championship, but there’s still plenty of drive to go out and win a second time.

“There’s not as much pressure that I put on myself, coming back here as a past champion. “But I still want to do well, next goal is to get another one.”

This course has always been filled with memories for Johnson, now those memories include joining golf’s elite fraternity.

“Every time you come back, it brings up all the memories,” Johnson said. “It’s a place I’m always going to cherish.”

Augusta National held an impossibly high esteem ever since he was a kid. He says having a green jacket makes him appreciate this place even more.

“It’s an unbelievably special place, just coming to play the event,” Johnson said. “After you’re a Masters champion, it’s even that much more special.”

His 2022 season started off slowly, with three finishes outside the top-25 at the CJ Cup, Farmers Insurance Open, and the Valspar. He also missed the cut at the Genesis Open, but has two top-10 finishes at the Players Championship (T9) and the WGC-Dell Match Play Tournament (4).

“I feel like it’s definitely trending in the right direction,” Johnson said. “Starting to see a lot more consistency with shots, I feel like I’m starting to control the golf ball a little bit better. The swing’s starting to feel a lot better.”

When Johnson donned the green jacket in Nov. 2020, it was in front of a nearly empty gallery due to the pandemic. The Masters following in April 2021 was also held under the cloud of COVID restrictions.

This year’s Masters tournament signifies a return to normal, with a course full of patrons and a schedule that mirrors previous tournaments.

“Obviously this place is so special, the patrons make it special,” Johnson said. “It’s just a totally different feeling out there. It’s much better having all the fans… it’s going to be a special week.”