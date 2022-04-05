Richland County Coroner asking for help identifying man struck and killed by vehicle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner’s Office needs help identifying a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on the morning of April 1. Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim is a Black man in his 30s or 40s, 6′ to 6′ 3″ tall, with a shaved head and a tattoo of initials “BMS” on his right arm.

The incident happened on Fairfield Road near Sharpe Road.

If you have any information, call 803-576-1793.