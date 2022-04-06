Adidas partners with Waffle House to create new golf shoe in time for the Masters

CNN– Scattered, covered and chunked, with a side of shoes? Waffle House has a new addition to the menu, golf shoes! Obviously they’re known for their waffles, along with their tasty hash browns. Now, the breakfast chain has shoes.

Waffle House is a Georgia favorite and thanks to a partnership with Adidas, it’s celebrating another Georgia favorite, the 86th Masters golf tournament, which kicks off in Augusta this Thursday. That’s also when the shoes go on sale.

You can see the off-white color is similar to waffle batter. There’s even a waffle pattern, along with three dark brown stripes on the side as a nod to the legendary waffles being cooked just right. The shoes also feature the Waffle House logo on the back.