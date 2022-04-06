Sumter deputies arrest man wanted for multiple warrants

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies say they have arrested a man wanted for multiple warrants.

Authorities say Jerry Wilson Jr. was taken into custody on Monday without incident.

According to investigators, Wilson is accused of forcing his way into a home without permission, threatening to kill the victim and destroyed multiple items inside.

In another incident, deputies say he had a firearm and threatened to shoot the victim again.

He’s been charged for multiple crimes, including Criminal Domestic Violence High and Aggravated, 2nd Degree Burglary, among others.

He was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.