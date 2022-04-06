The difference between a tornado watch and tornado warning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Red Cross of South Carolina wants to remind residents of the difference between tornado watches and warnings.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the area. This is the time to review and discuss your emergency plans with the family and prepare to act quickly.

For a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is now imminent danger to life and propert, and you’ll need to get everyone to a safe place of your home.

If you’re not sure what to look for in the chance of a possible tornado, here’s some danger signs to be on the lookout for. You’ll see dark and often greenish clouds, which are usually caused by large hail. There is a chance there will also be a funnel cloud, causing a cloud of debris and a loud, roaring noise. If you notice any of these signs listed on your screen and do not have access to any local radio, news or social media pages, you need to move to the safest and sturdiest room in your home.