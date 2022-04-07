Initial damage report from S.C severe storms released

Image: SCEMD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are starting to get a better idea of how much of the state was impacted by the severe weather that blew through the Palmetto state this week.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) along with local emergency managers are still looking over the damage caused throughout the state. While no deaths have been reported as a result of Tuesday and Wednesday’s storms and tornadoes, several areas have been left with significant damage.

According to the Recovery Section report released by SCEMD Thursday, there were more than 50 homes that were either destroyed or damaged while three individuals suffered non life threatening injuries.

A majority of the injuries and damage was in Allendale, Bamberg, Clarendon, Horry, and Orangeburg counties. Additional assessments are still underway and will be released in more detail in the coming days.

The storms, strong wind and localized flooding were not the only things that caused damage, the National Weather Service (NWS) sent out tornado survey teams that have now confirmed that at least five tornados ranging from ESF-1 to EF-3 intensities struck the state. Meteorologists identified damage consistent with an EF-3 tornado in Allendale County. The National Weather Service is continuing to survey areas as well.

If you, or someone you know suffered damage due to the storms, and or tornadoes that blew through South Carolina you are asked to report it to your local officials by using a SCEMD assessment tool available on the SC Emergency Manager mobile app and in the Apple App store.

You can access those sites by clicking on the links below:

Apple App: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/sc-emergency-manager/id1378105431?mt=8)

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.scemd.app