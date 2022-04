Bear in Asheville breaks out of SUV

CNN– Video out of Asheville shows a bear breaking out of an SUV. The woman who owns the vehicle was there watching and recording.

Samiar Nefzi tells us what happened after the bear escaped and shows us the damage left behind.

It’s unclear how the bear locked itself in the vehicle. McGowin believes it somehow opened the door and then the wind forced it shut.

The insurance company says the vehicle is a total loss.