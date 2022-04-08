Keyshawn Bryant declares for NBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the most dynamic athletes on the Gamecock men’s basketball team in recent years is taking his talents to the professional level.

South Carolina senior guard Keyshawn Bryant announced on social media Friday afternoon that he will be declaring for the NBA Draft and hiring an agent, eliminating the possibility of returning to school in 2022-23.

Bryant had the option to return for a fifth year afforded to him by COVID, but has declined that option and will begin his professional career.

He experienced his best season as a Gamecock his junior year, when he led the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game (15.8 in SEC play) and rebounding with 5.9 rebounds per game.

His senior season started with a five-game suspension at the beginning of the campaign, and Bryant was never able to recapture that form from his junior season last year. He appeared in 18 games with nine starts, averaging 8.7 points per game (fifth on the team) and four rebounds per game (fourth on the team).

With Bryant’s departure, all five of the Gamecocks starters from last season have now left the program or are still in the transfer portal.