Paris Adds First Two Coaches with Bronson and Shannon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Head coach Lamont Paris has hired Tanner Bronson and Eddie Shannon as assistant coaches on his new staff at South Carolina. Both join Paris after working previously for him at Chattanooga. Bronson was an assistant for the Mocs the past five seasons (2017-22) and Shannon for the last three (2019-22).

“I am extremely excited to announce these additions to my staff and cannot wait to have them put their fingerprints on Gamecock basketball,” said Paris. “Tanner has been with me since day one of my head coaching career. He’s extremely talented as a teacher as well as an evaluator and a recruiter. His impact on building a championship team and culture was incredibly significant. As a former standout guard in the SEC, Eddie Shannon is extremely familiar with this league and what it takes to be successful. He does a tremendous job with our perimeter players, and is very familiar with our geographic footprint from a recruiting standpoint.”

A native of Glendale, Wisc., Bronson got his start in college basketball as a student manager at Wisconsin in 2004. He then joined the team as a walk-on and would eventually earn a scholarship playing for legendary coach Bo Ryan. While playing for the Badgers, Bronson was a part of four NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight in 2005 and a Sweet Sixteen in 2008. Wisconsin won 30 or more games twice during his playing career in Madison.

He moved quickly into the coaching ranks and served as an assistant for the Sioux Falls Skyforce (G-League) from 2009-11. Bronson then moved on as a graduate manager at Saint Louis from 2011-12 where he would eventually be named an assistant coach, a position he would hold from 2012-16. During his time with the Billikens, the team won 103 games in his five seasons with three NCAA Tournament appearances, winning a game each time. Saint Louis also won a pair of A-10 Regular Season Championships and one tournament title. The team won 20 or more games every season he was there. He went to serve as a program assistant at UNLV for one season in 2016-17.

Bronson then would reunite in Chattanooga with Paris on his first staff in 2017. Helping build the program from the bottom up, he helped lead the Mocs to an 87-72 overall record (.547), including a 65-29 mark the last three seasons. This past season, Chattanooga won its first Southern Conference title and made its first NCAA berth since 2016. The Mocs finished the season with a 27-8 mark. The team’s NCAA NET ranking improved in each of Bronson’s five seasons at Chattanooga, finishing with a 63 ranking this year.

“I am extremely grateful to be joining Lamont Paris at the University of South Carolina,” said Bronson. “I want to thank Athletics Director Ray Tanner for his belief in coach Paris’ ability to build a winning program here in Columbia. This incredible institution along with Coach Paris’ vision is why I’m so excited to be a part of the Gamecock family.”

A native of West Palm Beach, Fla., Shannon was a four-year starter at the University of Florida (1995-99) helping usher in the Billy Donovan era in Gainesville. He scored 1,168 career points and left as the career leader in steals (204) and was second in assists (493).

Shannon then went on to play professionally overseas for 10 seasons with stops in Australia, Croatia, Cypress, France, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Russia and Sweden. He earned Swedish League Guard of the Year and was named finals MVP after leading the league in scoring in 2002.

After a successful playing career, Shannon got into coaching and first served as an assistant at NCAA Division II Palm Beach Atlantic from 2012-15. He then moved on to Chattanooga and worked as director of basketball operations for one season (2015-16) before joining the staff as an assistant the following year (2016-17). He helped lead the Mocs to the NCAA Tournament in 2016 after winning the SoCon regular season and tournament titles. The team won a school record 29 games in 2015-16.

Shannon then went on to serve as an assistant at Canisius for two seasons (2017-19) before returning to Chattanooga again as an assistant under Paris the last two years (2020-22). In seven seasons as an NCAA Division I assistant, Shannon has been a part of 149 wins (21.3 per year).

“I’m honored and humbled to join Gamecock Nation,” said Shannon. “I’m so grateful to coach Paris for giving me this opportunity. I am here to work diligently and make the South Carolina community proud. Go Gamecocks!”