Super Eliza 5K dashes through Columbia this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolinians will put their shoes to the pavement this weekend to be a super hero for a Midlands girl.

Eliza O’Neill is a young girl living with Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare, terminal genetic disorder that can lead to problems in the brain and nervous system. This Saturday, the Sanfilippo Foundation will hold their 7th annual Super Eliza 5K to raise money for treatment for Eliza and other children like her.

It starts and finishes at the Blatt Center on the campus of the University of South Carolina. Registration is at 8 a.m., and the run starts at 9 a.m.

Thanks in part to a partnership with the UofSC School of Pharmacy, so far the Super Eliza 5K has raised nearly $14,000 with a hope of reaching their goal of $20,000. You can go to supereliza5k.com to donate.