Sumter Police are searching for missing teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police is asking for the community’s help locate a missing teen.

Investigators say 15-year-old Khanesia Commander, of Gulf Street, was spending the night at a family member’s home on Robney Drive when she left that home without being seen sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday, April 9th and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10th.

If you see Commander or know where she could be, please contact the Sumter Police Department immediately at 803-436-2700 or call 9-1-1.