Lawsuit: Man loses hearing after roach crawls into his ear at SC hotel

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WPDE)–An Ohio man is suing a Myrtle Beach hotel after he says a roach crawled in his ear and caused hearing loss.

In the suit, attorneys say while the man was asleep, the roach crawled in his ear and caused him severe pain.

They’re claiming the resort was negligent by not warning him about roaches, and not properly cleaning the property.

They’re also seeking an unspecified amount of money.

WPDE reached out to the hotel involved but did not receive a response.