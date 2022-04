Richland County Coroner releases name of teen who died after Saturday shooting incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a teenager who died after a shooting in the Brookhaven Community over the weekend. The coroner says 16-year-old Ryan R. Rowe, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting on Saturday, April 11.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Coroner’s Office.