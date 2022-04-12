CRFD: Vehicle fire inside garage causes significant damage to home

Concord Place Road Fire CRFD crews respond to fire on Concord Place Road. Image: @ColaFire - Twitter

Concord Place Road Fire CRFD crews respond to fire on Concord Place Road. Image: @ColaFire - Twitter

Concord Place Road Fire CRFD crews respond to fire on Concord Place Road. Image: @ColaFire - Twitter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says a vehicle fire inside a garage caused significant damage to a home on Concord Place Road. Crews say they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters say the fire spread to the attic by the time they got to the scene, and flames were seen coming out of the roof. Officials say the fire was quickly brought under control with crews establishing a water line.

No one was injured but two were displaced, according to officials.